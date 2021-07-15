Mother Teresa Shelter hosts first homeless services resource fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi and the Mother Teresa Shelter has developed a new idea to connect those in need with a variety of resources.

The shelter held its first homeless services resource fair Thursday morning. About 100 men and women who are homeless or at risk of homelessness came and said they were surprised with a multitude of help.

“I felt hope, where I could go home, because I’m tired of being homeless," says Patricia Moreno.

More than 20 service providers set up tables and informed visitors on everything from getting an I.D. to finding rehabilitation programs.

"This gives them an opportunity to meet with these service providers, and get signed up for appointments, and do this all in one location,” says Tracey Cantu, interim director of neighborhood services for the city.

Service providers at the event say they could truly feel the impact the fair was having.

Event coordinators were so pleased with the turnout that they plan to hold more fairs for those in need. These fairs would be held in other areas as well in order to expand outreach, Cantu said.

Visitors of the shelter are happy to have the continuing support.

“Just keep it up, because we do need help," Moreno said. "There's some people out here that do want help."

