Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found throughout Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been found in Corpus Christi.

City officials said Friday afternoon that infected mosquitoes were found in the Rose Acres area, on Old Brownsville Road. The mosquitoes were trapped on County Road 49-A.

Infected mosquitoes also were found in the 400 block of Bartlett on the West Side, and in the 3300 block of Lawnview, near Doctor's Regional Hospital and Ray High School.

Four batches of infected mosquitoes have now been found in the last two weeks.