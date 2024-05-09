Mosquito control treatments scheduled for the city of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The number of mosquitoes in our region continues to multiply, so city officials have come up with a plan to control and reduce the number of insects.

The City of Coprus Chrisit has released this week's mosquito spraying schedule.

"The spraying route schedule is tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds," said city officials.

The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District Vector Control Program will spray the following areas of the city:

Thursday, May 9, Routes – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (Calallen & Northwest)

Friday, May 10, Routes – 27, 28, 29 (Flour Bluff)

Vector Control reminds the public to keep themselves safe and help by caring for their property. Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult your physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Don’t forget your pets! Dogs need limited time outdoors since they are susceptible to heartworms caused by mosquitoes. Please only use veterinarian-approved insect repellents on your pets. Please call 311 to report abandoned property, high grass, or standing water.

See the Mosquito Spray Route Map below: