CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An early morning fire on the city's northside is under investigation, according to city officials.

Corpus Christi Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked the blaze at the old city animal control building, which was located at 1111 Navigation Blvd.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. this morning and took crews about 45 minutes to put out.

According to fire crews, the building was empty and there were no reported injuries.