Cole Park Pier nearly demolished, $7M new pier in the works

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews are almost finished demolishing the Cole Park Pier.

It took about two weeks for crews to tear down the pier.

The only parts that remain are the t-shaped piers that were used for the base of the Cole Park Pier.

It had been closed to the public since 2017 when the pier was damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

The City Of Corpus Christi is spending $7.5 million to replace the pier.

the new pier will have shading, benches, lights for night fishing, and areas to clean fish.

Construction work should be finished by September 2021.