FALFURRIAS, Texas — A traffic stop in Brooks County has yielded law enforcement a massive cash seizure of more than $1.5 million.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a semi on U.S. 281 southbound for a traffic violation.

During a search of the vehicle they discovered 56 bundles of cash.

They also found two handguns hidden in the semi-trailer.

The 43-year-old driver from Dallas has been arrested for money laundering and is being held in the Brooks County Jail.