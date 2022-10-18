More severe cases of flu for racial minorities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People of color tend to experience more severe cases of the flu according to study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nueces County Public Health District says that national trend is reflected in the Coastal Bend.

Dante Gonzalez the Assistant Director of Public Health said, "A lot of the underrepresented minorities are not getting vaccinated and that really poses a problem because when they get sick they tend to end up more critical or they tend to end up in the hospital more regularly than when someone gets vaccinated."

The health district encourages people to get their flu shots, especially because this year, flu season is expected to be active. In the past two weeks, the health district is reporting more than 650 flu cases in the area.

To see the health district's flu graph, click here.

The health district is offering free vaccines for both COVID-19 and influenza in several locations. The vaccine drives operate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following is a list of days and locations for this week's free vaccine event:

Wednesday, October 19

Northwest Senior Center9725 Up River Road

Thursday, October 20

Corpus Christi Water Division2726 Holly Road

Friday, October 21

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library5930 Brockhampton Drive

Click here for more information on influenza vaccines.