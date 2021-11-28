Mom and pop shops "bouncing back" with Small Business Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the Covid-19 Pandemic, there was nothing significantly planned for Small Business Saturday. this year, small business owners have smiles on their face as crowds came in to visit their shops.

“It’s getting better," said Jennifer Smith, owner of Laurelynn Art Jewlery. "We’re excited that the people of Corpus Christi support artists and after the shutdown and everything, it’s been hard. And for Christmas it’s really bouncing back.”

Corpus Christi small business owners said this day brings them recognition they otherwise might not get.

“I mean, it’s cool because it gives everybody the opportunity for people that don’t really know what’s going on for small businesses, to come out here and just experience new businesses and new things," Jonathan Winefrey said, co-owner of VNP Gallery. "You know, just find something new for yourself that you probably haven’t seen before.”

“For Christmas, for our families and for our businesses, it’s amazing to have these kinds of opportunities to show what we do and be able to make sales," said Smith.

These owners said mom and pop shops can provide you with things large retailers can’t.

“There’s room for them to buy there, but there’s also room to come by and see what everybody else has made," Cynthia Murdock said, owner of Thia's Knick Knacks. "Or come and reminisce of the old times and buy something you had when you were a child.”

To them, there’s no question a day like this is needed, or it could hurt them.

"Without it? Absolutely," Smith said. "These are the opportunities we have to show what we do and to be able to make our sales and finish out our years also, since we don't have brick and mortars."

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.