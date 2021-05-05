Watch
Moda Midstream receives expansion approval

Expansion orders given despite strong complaints
Manuel Venegas/KRIS Communications
A ship sits docked at the MODA Ingleside Energy Center, less than a mile from many homes along the bay. Residents are concerned about a proposal which would create a second dock 1,000 feet closer to homes along the bay.
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:55:10-04

INGLESIDE ON THE BAY, Texas — Moda Midstream has been approved to start expanding.

It appears that Moda will be expanding west of their current location on the bay and for some that's a problem as development gets closer to this neighborhood not even a mile away.

Last year, Moda applied for a permit to build barge docks here in the land between this neighborhood and their facility.

The permit was granted despite an outcry from the people living here. They have strong concerns construction will be detrimental to the marine ecosystem not to mention all the construction noise that comes with it.

And the indigenous people have concerns this land that has meaning to them could be wiped out along with their history.

Coming up tonight at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. we will have more on this development and what it means for the environment.

