Moda Midstream receives expansion approval

INGLESIDE ON THE BAY, Texas — Moda Midstream has been approved to start expanding.

It appears that Moda will be expanding west of their current location on the bay and for some that's a problem as development gets closer to this neighborhood not even a mile away.

Last year, Moda applied for a permit to build barge docks here in the land between this neighborhood and their facility.

The permit was granted despite an outcry from the people living here. They have strong concerns construction will be detrimental to the marine ecosystem not to mention all the construction noise that comes with it.

And the indigenous people have concerns this land that has meaning to them could be wiped out along with their history.

