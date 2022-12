CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday is the last day to register for a mobile food distribution the Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting the event.

The event will be at the Greyhound Racetrack on 502 Leopard Street, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Participants must stay in vehicle and the trunk needs to be empty and open.

Organizers ask the public to stay off their phones while you're in line.

Pre registration is required, to register click here.