Mission of Mercy holds MASH Bash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday night, people at the Ortiz Center dressed up in camo or their favorite character from a TV classic while raising money for a local non-profit.

Mission of Mercy hosted their annual ‘MASH BASH’ fundraiser where costumed attendees enjoyed delicious barbecue and music by country artist Rick Trevino.

The event offered an auction and fun games.

“Our patients are in desperate need of free medical care so it's important and it's vital for us to raise the money tonight to provide the services they need,” Sherry Bowers, Mission of Mercy’s executive director, said.

Mission of Mercy provides free medical care for the uninsured.

All of the money raised during the event will go towards providing services through their medical, dental, and vision clinic.

Bowers said the non-profit care for 2,6000 patients and provide over 10,000 patient visits a year.

