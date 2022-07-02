Missing persons case ends in body being identified, suicide

A missing persons case has ended in a body being identified, and a man taking his own life, according to Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills.

Mills said in a Friday news release that he believes his office has identified the remains of missing Riviera woman Anna Singer.

She was reported missing by her parents in Kleberg County, and Mills said Singer and her husband, Larry Wayne Singer, had ties to Aransas County.

Aransas County's involvement in the case reportedly began June 22, when sheriff's deputies responded to a female body that had washed up on the Aransas Bay shoreline.

An autopsy found she had been strangled to death; officials believe she had been in the water anywhere from eight to 12 days.

"The autopsy began to confirm our suspicions that it was Anna Singer whose remains washed up on the shoreline east of the causeway on the south end," the release states.

Mills states deputies had been looking for Larry Singer since June 24. On June 29, he said his office issued an arrest warrant for Larry Singer, who also went by the aliases "Larry Hall" and "Luke Hall."

At 11 a.m. Friday, a sheriff's office investigator located Larry Singer's vehicle on North Commerical Street in Aransas Pass.

"It was upon the Officer turning on the patrol lights to initiate a stop the vehicle . . . the lone occupant took his own life with a single gunshot," the release states.

Sheriff's officers continue to investigate the case, asking if anyone who has had contact with Larry Singer over the last three weeks call them at (361) 729-2222.

