Coastal Bend animal shelters sees increase of missing dogs after Fourth of July

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day many Americans were celebrating turned into a sleepless night for some local pet owners.

According to the American Kennel Club, more animals go missing during the Fourth of July than any other time of the year.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) have received approximately four missing animal reports after Fourth of July and one pet has already been reunited with their family.

Liberty, also known as Lilly, is one of many other dogs who went missing during the holiday.

"My dog needed to go to the restroom so I was taking her outside, but when I was taking her out, the fireworks spooked her and she ran out the door." Arneisha Watkins said. "We just really want to try to get her home. We're very concerned for her because she's very sweet and (..) shy. She's never run away before and we're really just scared for her."

According to Watkins, Liberty is about two-years-old, she's a mixed breed with blonde fur and a pink collar. She was last seen by Oso Park and Bernice Drive.

If you find her you can call (901) 453-2029 or (361) 425-5032.

"She's part of the family and we really love her. We really care for her and she's more of a child for us and we really want her to come back home so she can be in our arms and protected." Watkins said.

Watkins reported Liberty as missing to CCACS after she spoke with KRIS 6 News.

All animals housed at CCACS are on the 24petconnect.com website, so owners can search for lost pets from home. Animal Care Services asks people to also come in person and walk through the campus to see if their pet (if lost) was picked up by an Officer.

There are also several missing animals reported online at Corpus Christi, TX - Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page.