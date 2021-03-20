Missing 81-year-old man found safe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:

Woodrow Thorne has been found safe and unharmed.

Original Story:

The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 81-year-old man.

Woodrow Thorne was last seen Saturday morning. He is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Thorne was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black boots, a black sweater, a black cap and sunglasses.

Police say he left in a black Cadillac XTS, license plate 4DV173.

Thorne suffers from dementia and partial paralysis in his left arm. If you see Thorne, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

