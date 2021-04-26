Mireles Elementary on lockout due to 'perceived threat'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mireles Elementary is under a lockout due to a "perceived threat" nearby.



According to CCISD Chief Warnke, there was a perceived threat several homes away from the school.

Warnke said parents should still be able to pick up their children from school, as this is a lockout, not a lockdown.

He would also like to remind the public that lockdowns and lockouts are two different procedures.

A lockdown is more serious than a lockout because it means that nobody can go in or out of the school. A lockout is just to keep potential threats from entering the school.