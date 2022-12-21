Watch Now
Military dad surprises kids

KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 10:37 PM, Dec 20, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a very special visitor over at Club Estates Elementary School Tuesday.

Travis Hennis with the U.S. Army stopped by the school's cafeteria for a good reason. He surprised his two boys, Logan and Mason, for the Holidays.

Hennis will be in the Coastal Bend for the next two weeks.

He is hoping to get some beach time with his boys if the weather cooperates. Following the holidays he will be heading to Fort Benning and Fort Lee for special training.

