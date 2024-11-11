"Men Wear Pink" named top team for breast cancer fundraising efforts

Fundraising for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month has officially ended, and the team KRIS 6 was a par of Men Wear Pink, blew past our goal, all thanks to viewers like you!

There are over 200 teams in the Coastal Bend. The Real Men Wear Pink team was number one in raising funds, bringing in over $48,000 for the American Cancer Society.

"The American Cancer Society gets these funds, and they are primarily for research. So they look at new treatments for breast cancer, and also provide travel costs for those individuals who can't pay for travel, and I think that is something we are seeing here in the coastal bend," said Efrain Franco Jr, team leader for Men Wear Pink.

October was breast cancer awareness month, a time to raise awareness of the importance of regular checkups for both men and women so cancer can be caught early and increased the chances of beating this terrible disease. This awareness culminated in the "Making Strides against Breast Cancer" run along the bay in downtown Corpus Christi, which saw thousands of participants all running for a cure.

Officials say that you are just one degree of separation from someone who has been affected by breast cancer.. This is why many locals, Like Dennis Rinaldi, owner of Dash Construction, Decided to join the fight.

"Two of my aunts are survivors, so I've been lucky that they both made it, and my mother hasn't had to deal with it. I'm lucky I haven't lost anybody, but I have had people that have gone through it."

We want to give a big thank you to everyone who donated this year, but the battle continues throughout the year. If you would like more information of find out what you can do to help the American Cancer Society of the Coastal Bend, you can click here.

