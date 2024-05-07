Watch Now
Memorial service for fallen CCPD Officer Kyle Hicks

The celebration of life for CCPD Officer Kyle Hicks took place on May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive. This included a gun salute and an End of Watch ceremony.

