Memorial for Spec. Andy Alaniz replaced after being removed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several months after the removal of Army Specialist Andy Alaniz memorial from the new Cullen Elementary School, the memorial honoring his service has finally been replaced.

As KRIS 6 News reported earlier this year, a memorial tree and plaque was removed due to the construction of the new Cullen Elementary School.

Albert Alaniz, the brother of Spec. Alaniz, said he remembers the day that his brother was killed.

“And I got the call from my sister-in-law and of course it hit me,” Alaniz said. “It devasted me and I did not believe her. I thought it was just a bad joke, but once the Red Cross got in touch with me, reality hit, and it was just unbearable.”

Alaniz said that his brother was a caring person and an overall fun person to be around.

“That kid was something else. He was funny, energetic, a joker,” he said. “He had my heart from the beginning and he’s always going to have my heart as a soldier, as a veteran, as a purple heart recipient, so on and so forth. He has always been my hero and he’s going to continue to be my hero.”

The memorial featured a tree and plaque placed at its original spot from 1991. The Alaniz family and community members said they are happy the plaque and tree has been replaced.

“Well, it’s definitely a better spot. I know we had mixed emotions in the beginning because we weren’t notified of what had happened,” Alaniz said.

The woman behind the push to have the plaque replaced is Rafaela Sanchez. She said she placed flags around the memorial and kept it clean for years.

“I honor him like he was my own,” Sanchez said.

Alaniz said that he is grateful for people who are willing to support veterans, but more important ones who are a part of his family.

“You know, if it wasn’t for Mrs. Sanchez, a lot of this would not have happened,” Alaniz said. “I thank her from the bottom of my heart. She is just one of the major people in the community that look out for veterans and fallen soldiers, so I give her all my thanks with all of my heart.”

He said the replacement of this memorial serves a bigger purpose.

“It’s imperative that we educate people on not tearing down monuments or memorials that are dedicated to veterans without being acknowledged or letting the family know,” he said.

The plaque reads, “the patriot oak in memory of Spec. Andy Alaniz 1989 Moody High School graduate who gave his life in operation desert storm dedicated on Arbor Day April 26, 1991.”

