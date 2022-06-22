Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots are each at $312 million

Lotto players might notice a unique coincidence Wednesday: Right now, the jackpot for the Mega Millions and the Powerball are exactly the same.

If you win either jackpot, you will walk away with $312 million, or just more than $170 million if you choose the cash option.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 258 million, and the odds of winning the Powerball is 1 in 175 million.

The odds of winning both of them in the same week, however, are a whopping 1 in 145 quadrillion.

To give you a little context, you are more than 114 billion times more likely to be struck by lightning than to win both in one week.