Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots are each at $312 million

Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 22, 2022
Lotto players might notice a unique coincidence Wednesday: Right now, the jackpot for the Mega Millions and the Powerball are exactly the same.

If you win either jackpot, you will walk away with $312 million, or just more than $170 million if you choose the cash option.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 258 million, and the odds of winning the Powerball is 1 in 175 million.

The odds of winning both of them in the same week, however, are a whopping 1 in 145 quadrillion.

To give you a little context, you are more than 114 billion times more likely to be struck by lightning than to win both in one week.

