Meeting Corpus Christi Interim Police Chief David Blackmon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — His title may include the word interim, but David Blackmon plans to be active in his role of Corpus Christi Interim Police Chief.

“I’m not planning on holding down the fort actually," Blackmon said. "I’m planning on being the chief."

That makes it somewhat surprising that one of his top priorities is maintaining something that already exists -- a positive relationship between CCPD and the community it serves.

But Blackmon says that can change quickly if police departments get complacent, especially given the anti-police sentiment present in other communities across the country right now.

"I think police departments who are not getting down and getting to know their communities are falling short,” he said.

Some of Blackmon's other priorities include establishing classes of recruits at the city's police academy that represent the make-up of the community.

"We want to make sure every aspect of this community is represented in this police department," he said. "When we build our academies we do the same thing."

It's unclear when the city will select a new, permanent police chief, and it's also unknown if Blackmon will throw his name into the hat.

The city is taking applications right now and using a search firm to find qualified candidates.

Blackmon says if he does want to be considered for the job, it'll be a decision he and his wife make together after praying about the issue.

As for his current position and the added responsibility of overseeing the entire police department, Blackmon says he's up for it.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.