Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Meet the newest assistant city manager of Corpus Christi

Meet the newest assistant city manager of Corpus Christi
Posted at 6:51 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 19:53:27-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a new face over at Corpus Christi city hall. one with local roots.

Nadia Chandler Hardy is one of the city's newest assistant city managers. she was introduced to the council at last Tuesday's meeting.

Hardy was previously the assistant city manager in Dallas, where she oversaw code compliance. animals services. and homeless solutions among other tasks.

She was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Mary Carroll High and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

"My family and I lived here for about fifteen years as a result of my father being in the military, and so we decided to make Corpus Christi our home. It's good to be a resident again. It's good to be back at city hall," Hardy said.

Hardy has over 17 years of local government experience

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Special Section