Medical examiner's office could get help with pending autopsies

Nueces County Commissioner's Court is set to discuss bringing in a private company to finish out all of former chief deputy medical examiner Dr. Sandra Lyden's cases.

The court will consider a contract with a company called Forensic Pathology Staffing to finish out 29 cases, which currently are listed as “pending.” Two of those cases could be homicides.

The move comes after Lyden was fired in January.

If the contract is approved, it would clear the way for a final cause of death on all the pending cases.

Lyden has been arrested on several charges this year, but currently is free on bond.