McDonald's unveils 'Wakanda Forever' Happy Meal

There’s something magical about the feeling of opening a Happy Meal and finding your prize.

Starting November 1st, fans can experience a whole new set of feels with a Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The new movie hits theatres on Nov. 11.

Each Happy Meal includes one of ten “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” superhero toys based on characters from the movie, from fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye to newcomers like Namor and Ironheart.

“The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s.

“It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing," said Healan.

It will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

