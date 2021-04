CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — McDonald's is trying to make amends to everyone who's mistaken the McFlurry spoon for a straw.

On May 4, everyone can get a free regular size caramel brownie McFlurry at participating McDonald's restaurants across the nation.

Mcdonald's says while it cannot change the iconic hollow spoon - which is actually key to the mixing process - it can help ease the sting of your shame of figuring out it's not a straw.

So dig in and enjoy on May 4.