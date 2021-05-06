Mayor's weekly visits continue again today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will continue her visits with KRIS 6 News at Noon today as she answers questions of interest about the operation of our city.

Today, Mayor Guajardo will be discussing Buc Days and her upcoming 5K run that will start this weekend.

Starting this Saturday and continuing every month, residents are urged to run walk or jog a three mile course. The plan is to eventually have the course through each of the city's different districts.

Guajardo will continue her weekly visits on the KRIS 6 News at noon with anchor Jeff Dubrof in her weekly "Hear From the Mayor" segment.