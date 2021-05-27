Mayor talks potholes during her weekly visit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it's Thursday, it's time to hear about the operations of our city from Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Today, we're talking potholes.

One viewer who has lived in the Crossgate subdivision for 30 years has noticed many potholes, particularly on Timbergate and Lipes. They say only scoops of asphalt are added to the street which has to be repaired over and over again.

Other streets and neighborhoods in the city have faced similar surface problems over the years.

Guajardo, who said one of her major initiatives while running was repairing streets, answers those questions.

She also describes how much progress has been made across the city on the pothole problem facing Corpus Christi and delves into how the problem of rampant potholes have persisted over the years.