Mayor talks COVID-19, recycling, planting more trees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it’s Thursday, it’s time for another chat with Mayor Paulette Guajardo, directly from her offices at City Hall.

Guajardo described the city’s funding for some COVID-related tasks.

"Recently we accepted another grant of just under $300,000 from the state,” Guajardo said. “Those monies were specifically for personnel, supplies, equipment. But most importantly they're going to provide two public health technicians for our health district as well as focusing on identified cases."

The city also is looking at the operations of its recycling program. Some residents are following the city’s recycling rules while others aren’t.

"A big part of the program has to be education,” Guajardo said. “So we want to make sure that people understand what is recyclable, and what isn't and of course you make effort of putting it in the right can, trashcan or recycling bin.

“So what we're gonna start making it a very big awareness point ... The little triangle you see on most pieces of plastic or Styrofoam that we’re going to focus on number one and number two. That will give us a table of what is recyclable and what isn’t.”

Developing and preserving more trees across Corpus Christi remains a major aim for the mayor.

“We are passing Oregon so basically we'll require a new development to plant trees in a single-family residential lot,” she said. “This is not for current property owners this is for new development.

“So when you're buying a lot to build a house on, a tree will come with your life so to speak. That's probably the simplest way to put it. We don't have a lot of trees and we love trees. People look. When people look at homes in their neighborhood what are the biggest things than enhances the aesthetics of a neighborhood are beautiful mature trees."