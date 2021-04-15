Mayor talks about Cole Park Pier during weekly segment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it’s Thursday, it’s time to hear from Mayor Paulette Guajardo in our weekly visit with her.

Today, we talk to her about Cole Park Pier.

Guajardo will speak with KRIS 6 News at Noon anchor Jeff Dubrof about why it took so long for the pier to be torn down, how long the rebuilding job will take, how long fencing will be in place and what will its return do for tourism in Corpus Christi.

She will describe her vision of what a huge Bob Hall Pier-like attraction do in the heart of the city.

