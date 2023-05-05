Mayor makes splash at Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days festivities kicked off Thursday with the help of Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

It all started with a time-honored tradition, the kidnapping of the Mayor. Buc Days pirates arrived at City Hall to capture the Mayor.

The next stop was a boat in Corpus Christi Bay. It is there where the Mayor took the big plunge as part of the dunking of the Mayor's festivities.

This tradition dates back to 1938. It includes the reading of a proclamation by the pirate queens that they have taken over the city and they order that a good time be had by all for the next ten days.

