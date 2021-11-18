Mayor Guajardo visits Guys in Ties, Girls in Pearls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of Menger Elementary School students are taking part in Guys in Ties and it's counterpart group Girls in Pearls to learn how to become proper ladies and gentlemen.

At their monthly meeting Wednesday, a special guest speaker sought to reinforce that message.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo addressed the two clubs about the importance of having good manners and treating others with respect among other items of etiquette.

She's supported the club ever since its inception weeks ago, even promising to donate some of her husband's ties to the cause.

"It’s this wonderful program that teaches the children just the basics of just being ladies or just being gentlemen — just being courteous," Guajardo said. "And doing all those — a little bit of a lost art right?"

Boys in Guys in Ties wear ties to school every Wednesday and girls in Girls in Pearls wear pearl necklaces.

Dressing nicely is an outward sign of what they're learning through the club.

First grade teacher Reggie Perez started Guys in Ties after seeing a similar group on YouTube.

He extended the invitation to Guajardo to speak today.