Mayor Guajardo discusses 'Tent City' during weekly visit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it’s Thursday, it means it’s time to hear from Mayor Paulette Guajardo in her weekly visit with KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Today, Guajardo talks about the removal of the “Tent City” near Broadway and Parker Street. She explains the city’s reasoning behind the removal at this time and whether the city has any plans to help those who were removed.

And with homelessness being a critical issue for our city, Guajardo discusses the city’s iniatives to help reduce those numbers.

Remember, Guajardo visits us every week on KRIS 6 News at Noon.

If you have any questions you would like to see her discuss and answer, please send them to us and we’ll ask them for you.

