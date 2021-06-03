Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Guajardo discusses 'Tent City' during weekly visit

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file image.
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will begin her weekly visits with KRIS 6 News at Noon beginning on Thursday.
Hear from the Mayor
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 12:57:28-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it’s Thursday, it means it’s time to hear from Mayor Paulette Guajardo in her weekly visit with KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Today, Guajardo talks about the removal of the “Tent City” near Broadway and Parker Street. She explains the city’s reasoning behind the removal at this time and whether the city has any plans to help those who were removed.

And with homelessness being a critical issue for our city, Guajardo discusses the city’s iniatives to help reduce those numbers.

Remember, Guajardo visits us every week on KRIS 6 News at Noon.

If you have any questions you would like to see her discuss and answer, please send them to us and we’ll ask them for you.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education