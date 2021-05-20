Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor discusses city's flooding readiness during weekly visit

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file image.
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will begin her weekly visits with KRIS 6 News at Noon beginning on Thursday.
Hear from the Mayor
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 12:59:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it’s Thursday, it’s time for Mayor Paulette Guajardo to make her weekly visit with KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Earlier today, Guajardo and Reliant teamed up to establish the Mayor’s Community Gardens Restoration program, which will help the local community gardens recover from damage caused by February's big freeze.

She will discuss that project, the potential for recurring flooding at North Beach, how the city prepares for flooding and other weather-related concerns after the big storms of earlier this week.

Be sure to watch Guajardo’s weekly visits on the operations of the city each week on KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education