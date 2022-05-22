Mathis residents upset with city for impassable road

MATHIS, Texas — Some residents of Mathis are fed up with the aftermath of each rainfall. The people living on Evergreen street said they now don’t have a passable road right now.

A majority of Evergreen Street has turned into a mud pit following the morning showers.

Resident Joe Garcia is blaming the city for the mess. He said there was a construction project to fix water and sewer lines below the road. After that, he said the city never finished laying concrete or pavement down over the project.

Sunday morning, people were sliding sideways across the road, getting stuck and there’s a real concern neighbors won’t get out of their driveways for work on Monday.

“I've got neighbors that are diabetic, as I am," he said. "And they don’t have four wheel drive. They’re not lucky enough to be able to get out. So, I guess I'm going to have to be available to get them out.”

We were unable to get in contact with anyone from the City of Mathis for comment.

