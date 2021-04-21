Marijuana bill in Texas has now been filed

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill was filed on March 12 for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Texas.

On April 20, Rep. James Talarico talked about a bill focused on legalizing marijuana. This was no coincidence as the day is widely recognized as a holiday to recreationally enjoy marijuana.

House Bill 4089, if signed into law, would legalize cannabis use, clear past convictions from marijuana, and use funding for childhood education.

Talarico also said he thinks this legislation could help stop a "racist war on drugs" that he says has targeted Black and brown Americans.

"Black Americans are 4x more likely than White Americans to be arrested for marijuana possession even though both groups consume marijuana at the same rate," Talarico said.

If signed into law, Texas would make the third state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, after New York and New Mexico.