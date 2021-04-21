Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Marijuana bill in Texas has now been filed

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 3:11 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 04:11:39-04

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill was filed on March 12 for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Texas.

On April 20, Rep. James Talarico talked about a bill focused on legalizing marijuana. This was no coincidence as the day is widely recognized as a holiday to recreationally enjoy marijuana.

House Bill 4089, if signed into law, would legalize cannabis use, clear past convictions from marijuana, and use funding for childhood education.

Talarico also said he thinks this legislation could help stop a "racist war on drugs" that he says has targeted Black and brown Americans.

"Black Americans are 4x more likely than White Americans to be arrested for marijuana possession even though both groups consume marijuana at the same rate," Talarico said.

If signed into law, Texas would make the third state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, after New York and New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education