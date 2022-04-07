Mariachi is in this Kingsville resident's blood

KINGSVILLE, Texas — For Angel Jimenez, singing mariachi music runs in the family.

She originally was drawn to the genre by her "popo" — Her grandfather, Abel Jimenez. She said seeing and hearing her grandfather made a huge impact on her.

Even though he died when she was only a year old, she said her grandmother always showed her pictures and recordings of him singing.

She, herself, began singing when she was 8 years old.

Now 20-year-old, Jimenez is taking what she learned from her "popo" and using it to try and make a name for herself outside of Kingsville.

Angel auditioned for Estrella TV's ‘ Tengo Talento,Mucho Talento ’ back in February.

"I've watched the show for years now," she said. "I didn't really think anything of it because I've auditioned for a lot of things before and I never got a callback. So I wasn't really expecting anything."

So the Texas A&M University-Kingsville music-education major said getting a call back for a second audition in March was really exciting for her.

The show is a talent competition that includes music, comedy, dance and other talents. It is broadcast throughout the U.S and Mexico.

The show flew her out for a couple of days, and she finds out Wednesday if she will advance to the next round.

"Music has always been her go-to," said her grandmother Marvelia, who said she enjoys watching and hearing her granddaughter perform.

"Estoy bien orgullosa de ella, muy orgullosa," she said, clearly pround of her grandaughter's achievement.

Even though Spanish is the language Angel chooses to sing in, it's not a language she speaks.

But she said she doesn't need to speak it in order for the music to speak to her.

"Mariachi, and Spanish music, speaks to me more," she said.

It is definitely a challenge for her, but with her passion and dedication, she sees herself overcoming any obstacles.

You can see Angel perform live when the TAMU-K concert choir joins the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra at the Texas A&M-CC Performing Arts Center this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.