Mange-riddled kitten on the mend at The Cattery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cattery Animal Shelter does its best to help find stray cats forever homes.

However, there’s one small kitten that needs a little extra care after she was found outside a local pizza restaurant with horrible mange.

Her name is Leona, and the 13-week-old kitten has been in the care of The Cattery's staff for just over a week. Leona suffers from mange all throughout her body.

“She is the sweetest cat," said Cattery employee Katie Hatfield. "It’s like she doesn’t even have a mange. Like she doesn’t even notice. She doesn’t seem very itchy or anything. She just wants love and attention like all the other kitties do."

Hatfield says as staff nurse Leona back to good health they must wear protective gear like gloves and plastic coverings.

“It’s just safest, especially for other cats," she said. "We don’t know if it’s contagious or not to other kitties, so we do all of those safety measures to make sure we don’t spread it."

At The Cattery, Leona sits in isolation for health and safety concerns. Workers say healing is going to be a slow process, but the sweet loving kitten is making much improvement.

“Miss Leona has a lot of healing," said adoption counselor Michaela Stone. "She needs to do -- we need, kinda, all of her scabs to go away. We need to make sure that she’s having really good hair growth back. We want to make sure she looks like a super-cute, fluffy kitty cat, and that she’s feeling good."

Staff also says donations are crucial because treatments, medicines, and care all add up.

However, the goal is to make sure Leona is back to 100%, and to find a loving family.

