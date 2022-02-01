Man wanted in connection with Taft stabbing, death

The San Patricio Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 35-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of one man, and the stabbing of another in Taft.

Rudy Rivera, the man being sought by officials, was last seen bleeding and getting into a family member’s car on Dolores Street. An aggravated assault warrant has been issued for his arrest, Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Oscar Rivera said his office received multiple calls at around 5:30 p.m. Monday reporting different incidents, the first being a shooting in the 600 block of Mary Street.

Deputies reportedly arrived at a mobile home and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Oscar Rivera said the man, later identified as 35-year-old Joshua Perez, was dead when they arrived. Oscar Rivera identified the mobile home as Rudy Rivera’s home.

A second call reported that a man had been stabbed in the 400 block of Davis Road.

Oscar Rivera said when a deputy arrived at the Davis location, he found a man with a stab wound. The man, identified as 36-year-old Moses Torres, said Rudy Rivera stabbed him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A third call reported a bleeding man, Rudy Rivera, on Dolores Street.

Mary Street is one block over from Davis Road, and one block away from Dolores Street.

Rudy Rivera was arrested last July in connection with a drive-by shooting on Elm Street, Oscar Rivera said. He was out on $100,000 bond. He also said Moses was arrested in connection with that shooting and was out on $80,000 bond.

