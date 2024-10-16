Man reportedly struck by lightning on Padre Island National Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A man was reportedly struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon at Padre Island National Seashore, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Senior Officer Tony Contreras with CCPD said Kleberg County dispatch received a call just after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday regarding a male struck by lightning while on the beach at Padre Island National Seashore.

The person who called 911 told the dispatcher that they were driving the victim to the Malaquite Visitor Center. The Corpus Christi Fire Department and EMS dispatched a crew to the center to provide medical aid. They then took him to a local hospital; however, officials have not released any additional information about the victim.

