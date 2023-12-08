Man may have suffered medical emergency before crashing into garage of home on Prescott

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An 80-year-old man died after crashing into several structures Thursday evening near Prescott Street and Gollihar Road.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Prescott Street in reference to a major traffic accident around 6:30 p.m on December 7.

An 80-year-old male, was traveling southbound on Prescott Street and drove straight through the intersection of Prescott and Gollihar Road after veering from the roadway.

"The vehicle crashed through a fence, traveled across one backyard, crashed through another fence, and then ran into a detached garage of another backyard. The crash caused a fire, catching the vehicle and garage on fire," stated CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Emergency crews found the 80-year-old driver deceased inside of the vehicle after putting out the blaze.

"The 51-year-old male who was working inside of the garage at the time of the accident was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no additional injuries reported in this incident," added officials.

Excessive speed or alcohol consumption did not play a factor in Thursday evening's crash, but rather a possible medical issue.

Investigators said the 80-year-old man has not been identified pending an autopsy from the Corpus Christi Medical Examiner's Office.

