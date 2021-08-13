Man leads police on high-speed chase following robbery incident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is facing serious charges after allegedly robbing a business and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The robbery happened inside a pharmaceutical business in the 1300 block of Sante Fe Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a man walked into the business, robbed the store, and took an unknown amount of drugs and fled the scene in a red truck.

Officers around the scene saw the truck and followed the truck after the driver tried to flee officers.

The truck got to the intersection of I-37 frontage road and Mc Bride Lane and rollover over and it crashed. The driver of the truck tried to flee officers on foot but he was later arrested.

Police said they found items that matched what the suspect took in the armed robbery inside of the truck.

The name of the suspect has not been released.