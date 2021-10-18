Watch
Man killed in motorcycle crash on FM 796 after striking cow in road

Man struck cow and then was hit by a Ford Focus
KRIS file photo.
A 54-year-old man was killed Saturday night when his Honda 120 motorcycle struck a cow in the road on FM 796 and he was then hit by another vehicle after he was ejected from the cycle.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 18, 2021
BEEVILLE, Texas — A 54-year-old Beeville man was killed when his motorcycle struck a cow in the roadway, was ejected and was then hit by a vehicle.

Randall Denton Worley was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, about nine miles southwest of Beeville on FM 796 in Bee County.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Nathan Brandley said the accident occurred about 7:53 p.m. Saturday as Worley traveled northbound on FM 796.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the motorcycle was ejected onto the northbound lane of FM 796 after the collision with the animal. He then was struck by a Ford Focus that was traveling northbound on FM 796.

Troopers are further investigating this fatality crash, Brandley said.

