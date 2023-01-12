Watch Now
Man killed in fatal crash in Jim Wells County, DPS officials say

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 12, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead after his car collided
with an 18-wheeler near Jim Wells County on Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on January 11, 2023, at 5:14 a.m. in Jim Wells County.

According to officials, the crash involved a white Mack Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer, which was traveling in the inside lane of State Highway 44.

"The truck tractor semi-trailer was approaching a center median cross-over to begin traveling westbound on SH-44. The driver of a white Honda Civic failed to control its speed and struck the semi-trailer from behind," said DPS officials.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 30-year-old Daniel Chapa of Alice, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

DPS Troopers will be investigating this fatal crash.

