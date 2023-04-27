Man identified after being ejected in fatal 18-wheeler, train wreck

Watch Now
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 27, 2023
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead.

According to officials, the fatal crash occurred on April 26 at 1:22 p.m. in Refugio County.

"The crash involved a Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer which was traveling southbound on US-77. The driver attempted to make a right turn onto a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming train," stated DPS officials.

The force from the train collision caused the 18-wheeler to turn completely around, detaching from the cab and then rolling over.

The driver of the semi-truck has been identified as 55-year-old Javier Laso of Alice. Laso succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to officials.

DPS Troopers said they will continue to investigate this fatal crash.

