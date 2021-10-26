Man from RGV brings special toy donation to KRIS 6 News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, a special delivery of toys for kids in need all over the Coastal Bend was brought to KRIS 6 News, but these toys didn't come from Santa's workshop in the North Pole. These toys were delivered from Harlingen resident Joe Sena.

He's a retired general contractor who visits the Corpus Christi area often to visit a friend. He tells us recently he heard about possible toy shortages this Christmas because of the pandemic. So, he decided to use his stimulus check that he'd been saving for a rainy day to buy more than two thousand toys for area children.

"Please enjoy each and every one of them, and be grateful and thankful that we can enjoy these. That your parents don't have to go out purchase them because they don't have the money to or the means to. Just be grateful. Love each other. Have a great Christmas," said Sena.

Sena said he didn't know where to store all those toys so he brought them to us.

We'll help distribute the toys to area charities.