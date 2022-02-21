Man faces manslaughter charge after Robstown woman is shot, killed

A Robstown man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a woman's death early Saturday morning.

Torivio Leal is accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old Patricia Blanco in Robstown at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Mynier Street.

The Robstown Police Department's Arturo Gonzalez said the 50-year-old Leal told detectives he was heavily intoxicated, and his revolver went off and hit the woman.

Gonzalez confirmed Blanco died from a single gunshot wound.

Leal's bond is set at $750,000, and he remains in the Nueces County Jail on Monday.