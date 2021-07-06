Man dies in Magnolia Street shooting, suspect in custody

The Corpus Christi Police Department has released info regarding a murder investigation that began over the holiday weekend.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a shooting call and found a 36-year-old man in a driveway with life-threatening injuries. Officers attempted life-saving procedures but the man died at the scene.

Detectives determined that the shooting started with an argument between acquaintances.

Police say two others involved in the incident fled the scene. An unidentified 24-year-old was dropped off at a hospital and said to be in stable condition, and 35-year-old Raul Salazar ended up at Cole Park where he was contacted by authorities and later placed into custody for murder.

There are no outstanding parties related to the incident at this time.

Relevant information regarding the shooting should be directed towards the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or online.