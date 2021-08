CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash resulted in the death of a man this morning near Sun Valley Drive and Yorktown Blvd.

Corpus Christi police say a male in his 40's was driving down Yorktown when he lost control and smashed into a light pole and the road wall. The man died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and police say the area of the crash will be closed until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story.