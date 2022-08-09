Watch Now
Man dies, another arrested after Tuesday morning South Side shooting

Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 09, 2022
UPDATE (12:36 p.m. Tuesday): The headline of this story has been changed to reflect that the shooting took place on Tuesday, not Wednesday.

ORIGINAL:

A man died at a local hospital after being shot Tuesday at a Stripes store in the 6000 block of Ayers, between Holly and Saratoga.

It was the city’s third shooting in fewer than 24 hours.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers said they found the man just before 8:30 a.m.

Police said an arrest has been made in the shooting, but the alleged shooter's name has not been released.

Police also said they currently don't know what led to the shooting.

