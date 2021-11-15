Watch
Man dies after being found on Miami Drive with a gunshot wound

KRIS 6 News
Posted at 2:53 PM, Nov 15, 2021
A man died Saturday after being found with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Miami Dr.

Corpus Christi Police officials said when they showed up to the scene at 2:45 a.m., Domingo Luera was in the driveway, with passersby trying to give aid.

The 54-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said Monday they don't believe the location in which Luera as found was where the shooting took place, and that despite the case still being actively investigated, they have very little information to go on such as motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS, or CCPD detectives at (361) 886-2840.

